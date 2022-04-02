Jr NTR took to Twitter and wished fans with warm greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2022. He wrote, "Shri Shubhakrut Nama New Year Ugadi Greetings To You And Your Family Members (in Telugu). Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi." Gudi Padwa 2022 Images & Marathi New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gudi Padwa With GIFs, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Greetings.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 2, 2022

