Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. An annual celebration of the New Year for Maharashtrians and Konaknis, this day marks the beginning of a New Year according to the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Gudi Padwa 2022 celebrations are sure to be filled with great enthusiasm and fun celebrations. People often share Happy Gudi Padwa wishes, Gudi Padwa images, Marathi New Year wallpapers, Gudi Padwa 2022 greetings and messages, Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers, Marathi New Year images and Facebook status pictures to family and friends. When Is Gudi Padwa 2022? Know Date, Significance of Gudhi Dvaja and Celebrations Marking Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. This day is also celebrated as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. While Gudi Padwa celebrations are limited to Maharashtra and some parts of Goa, the commemoration of New Year is not extended to North India. However, it is interesting to note that people also celebrate Chaitra Navratri on this day in North India to mark the beginning of Spring.

Gudi Padwa is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Beginning new journeys, buying new items or performing special pujas on this day is considered to bring luck and happiness. As we prepare to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2022, here are some Happy Gudi Padwa wishes, Gudi Padwa 2022 Greetings and messages, Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with your family and friends.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Countless Wealth, Happiness, And Prosperity This Season. Happy Gudi Padwa To You and Your Family.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Year's Day is All About Hope And Enjoyment! And Gudi Padwa is an Occasion to Make and Cherish Memories. Gudi Padwa 2022

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Prosperous and Memorable Gudi Padwa. May All Your Dreams Come True This Year.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Gudi Padwa Greetings to You and Your Lovely Family Members. Have A Great and Happy Year Ahead!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Neem's Bitterness, Raw Mango's Sourness And The Sweetness Of Jaggery Remind You That Life is a Mixed Bag. Make the Most of Every Opportunity and Enjoy Little Moments. Gudi Padwa 2022.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gudi Padwa, May God Bestow You With Bundle of Smiles, Peace, Good Fortune and Health. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Happy Marathi New Year 2022 Greetings

Happy Marathi New Year Greetings (File Image)

Happy Marathi New Year 2022 Wishes

Happy Marathi New Year Greetings (File Image)

Gudi Padwa celebrations begin at the crack of dawn when people wake up and have an oil bath. This is followed by dressing up in new and colourful clothing and prepping the Gudi for the annual Gudi Padwa Puja. People also ensure that they have a scrumptious feast with their family on this auspicious day. We hope that Gudi Padwa 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!

