Guntur Kaaram is slated to hit the big screens on January 12. Ahead of the film’s release, a pre-release event was held at Mahesh Babu’s hometown, Guntur. Thousands of fans arrived at the event and once again showed SSMB their heartfelt support. Mahesh’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar expressed gratitude to the ‘superfans’. Sharing a video that captures a glimpse of Guntur Kaaram pre-release event, she mentioned in her post, “But today, after seeing the reception he and his GK team received in our very own hometown, Guntur, I can proudly say that MB, you have grown to become an emotion for your people… and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live.” Guntur Kaaram Song ‘Mawaa Enthaina’: Mahesh Babu Dances His Heart Out in This Cool Number Composed by Thaman S (Watch Lyrical Video).

Namrata Shirodkar Thanks SSMB Superfans

Mahesh Babu’s Post For His Fans In Guntur

