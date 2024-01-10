Guntur Kaaram Song ‘Mawaa Enthaina’: Mahesh Babu Dances His Heart Out in This Cool Number Composed by Thaman S (Watch Lyrical Video)

Guntur Kaaram is all set to be released in theatres on January 12. Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, the makers have dropped the song titled “Mawaa Enthaina”. The beats of the song are catchy and Mahesh Babu can be seen dancing his heart out in this track composed by Thaman S. Guntur Kaaram Trailer: Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela’s Film Is a Promising Blend of Emotions, Action, and Trivikram Magic (Watch Video).

Watch Lyrical Video Of Mawaa Enthaina Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)