Guntur Kaaram Song ‘Mawaa Enthaina’: Mahesh Babu Dances His Heart Out in This Cool Number Composed by Thaman S (Watch Lyrical Video)

Guntur Kaaram is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The Telugu action drama is produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Jan 10, 2024

Guntur Kaaram is all set to be released in theatres on January 12. Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, the makers have dropped the song titled “Mawaa Enthaina”. The beats of the song are catchy and Mahesh Babu can be seen dancing his heart out in this track composed by Thaman S. Guntur Kaaram Trailer: Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela’s Film Is a Promising Blend of Emotions, Action, and Trivikram Magic (Watch Video).

Watch Lyrical Video Of Mawaa Enthaina Below:

