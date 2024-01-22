Prasanth Varma's HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, continues its dominance at the box office. The Telugu language mythological film has been receiving praise from both critics and the audience for its phenomenal performance. The Hindi version of the film has minted Rs 34.24 crore and is moving in swiftly with its second-week collections. The Telugu version has made Rs 2.19 crore. HanuMan is produced by Primeshow Entertainment. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja-Starrer Mints Rs 28.99 Crore; Telugu Version Hits Rs 2 Crore Mark in North India.

HanuMan Movie Collections:

WHEN #BO NUMBERS DO THE TALKING 🔥🔥🔥… ⭐️ Weekend 1: ₹ 12.37 cr ⭐️ Weekend 2: ₹ 11.32 cr#HanuMan maintains an EXCEPTIONAL HOLD in Weekend 2… The holiday in several states today [Mon] should further boost its biz… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/q5FQU4R5U6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)