As promised, the makers of Hey Sinamika have released the first look. It is a bright and colourful poster featuring the film’s handsome hunk, Dulquer Salmaan. He would be seen playing the character Yaazhan and this first look poster gives glimpses of him in various styles. He is shown as a youngster who enjoys music, loves to chill around and much more. He is looking all cool and calm in Brinda’s upcoming film that also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The makers have also revealed that the film is all set to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)