Mrunal Thakur’s fans are in for a treat! Natural Star Nani has shared the actress’ stunning avatar as Yashna from their upcoming family entertainer Hi Nanna. This is indeed the best treat for Mrunal fans on her birthday today. He wished his co-star on Twitter saying, “Happy birthday yashna. Have a wonderful one.” Nani 30 Is Hi Nanna! Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Glimpse From Shouryuv’s Upcoming Family Entertainer Will Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

Mrunal Thakur In Hi Nanna

Happy birthday yashna. Have a wonderful one ♥️ From Me and Mahi :)@MissThakurani #HiNanna pic.twitter.com/hGtOAGhdD8 — Nani (@NameisNani) August 1, 2023

