Adivi Sesh who stars as the protagonist in HIT 2 is returning in this crime investigation thriller. The film is slated to hit screens on December 2nd, 2022. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date through social media.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

ADIVI SESH: 'HIT 2' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED... The second instalment of #Telugu film #HIT: The Second Case - starring #AdiviSesh - gets new release date: 2 Dec 2022... #HIT2 is directed by Dr #SaileshKolanu... Produced by #PrashantiTipirneni and presented by actor #Nani. pic.twitter.com/eJ9hDA5Kib — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2022

