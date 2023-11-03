The makers have released an intro video of Indian 2 in which the late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek appeared, all thanks to CGI (computer-generated imagery) and body doubles. Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 was shelved for over two years in the middle due to some reasons, and the team lost three important stars from their cast during that time, who were originally part of the film. According to reports, the film's director, Shankar, used CGI and body doubles to recreate the scenes involving these actors as a tribute to their contributions to Indian cinema. On the other hand, Manobala, who passed away on May 3, had completed his part before his shocking demise. Indian 2 - An Intro: 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan Returns As Senapathy In Shankar Shanmugam's Upcoming Film (Watch Teaser Video).

Check Out The Post Here:

Check Out Indian 2 - An Intro Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)