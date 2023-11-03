Kamal Haasan is back again to combat evil! There's no doubt that Haasan looks unrecognizable in the first-ever introduction from Indian 2. In the teaser video, Ulaganayagan reprises his Senapathy avatar from the 1996 film, delivering a strong message and waging a war against corruption. Indian 2 will feature Nayanthara as the leading lady, and the cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Gifts Shankar Shanmugham Panerai Luminor Watch Costing Rs 8.77 Lakh After Watching Upcoming Film’s ‘Main Scenes’ (View Pic).

Check The Intro Video Of Indian 2:

