There were numerous films slated to be released in January. However, several biggies have been postponed owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country. Due to this, there are several states that have also decided to shut down theatres. According to report in The Aakashavaani, the film Radhe Shyam might get postponed if ‘MH and KA shutdown theatres and if 50% occupancy restrictions imposed in Telugu states.’ Film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar has posted a tweet on the release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer. He mentioned in his post, “Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High.”

Radhe Shyam’s Release To Get Delayed?

Latest Info : Movie may postpone if MH and KA shutdown theatres and if 50% occupancy restrictions imposed in Telugu states. In all other cases, makers are determined to go ahead with the release of #RadheShyam on 14th January 2022. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 4, 2022

Radha Krishna Kumar

Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)