The official trailer of Ishq starring Teja Sajja and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is out! However, don't go by the title as the flick is 'not a love story', but looks more like a dark twisted tale. This one is a remake of a Malayalam movie by the same name. The movie is all set to release in theatres on April 23. Have a look.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)