Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehndi ceremony in Mumbai on February 19 was a dazzling celebration brimming with star power and familial warmth. The entire Kapoor family came together to mark the joyous occasion, with notable appearances from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, all donning traditional attire. The festivities transcended mere tradition as the family members took to the dance floor, unleashing their energy to the lively track "Ishq Tera Tadpave" by Sukhbir. An inside video from the festivities has gone viral, which sees Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Karisma showcasing their vibrant moves, making it an unforgettable family affair. Have a look! Guests at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehndi Ceremony: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and More Join the Celebrations (See Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Groove to Desi Tunes at Aadar Jain's Mehndi Ceremony

