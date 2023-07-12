Shah Rukh Khan has been trending on all social media platforms, thanks to the recently released trailer of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film will release in theatres on September 7. SRK has been individually thanking all the cast and crew on Twitter since yesterday, July 11. Today, July 12, he took to Twitter to reply to a sweet note penned by Vignesh Shivan. SRK asked the filmmaker to be beware of his wife-actress Nayanthara. As the trailer prevue was released on July 11, Vignesh Shivan wrote a long note for his ladylove Nayanthara and the team of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan reposted the photo and asked Vignesh to be beware of Nayanthara. He wrote, "@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome but oh who am I telling this..youu toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!! (sic)." Jawan Prevue: Netizens Commend Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara in First Glimpse of Atlee’s Film, Say It’s ‘Worth the Wait’!

Check Out The Tweet Here:

@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!! pic.twitter.com/5aMZ8rzReN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

