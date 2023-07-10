If one word could be used to describe the Jawan Prevue, it would be banger! Shah Rukh Khan shared the film's trailer on social media, and it took the internet by storm within minutes of release. This is the first glimpse into Jawan and it is filled with wow moments. Every other shot contains action that will have your eyes wide open and jaws on the floor, with a funny little tease at the end too, where SRK is dancing in a metro. Fans are loving the trailer and though they have waited long for this, it was so worth it. Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's Film Is High on Action, Drama and Thrills.
View Reactions to Jawan Prevue:
#JawanPrevue 😭🔥🔥
PEAK Commercial Cinema Loading🛐💥 pic.twitter.com/aonEt2HFWr
— K E S H (@ItzKeshh) July 10, 2023
Worth It
#JawanPrevue — https://t.co/UMN9yWC4Ms
What an absolute blast this is!!! Totally worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/S9daIpLSou
— LetsCinema (@letscinema) July 10, 2023
It's Going To Be Huge
#JawanPrevue - shouting from day 1 that Jawan will be bigger than Pathan
But this time Atlee will destroy indian cinema With #ShahRukhKhan
Jab Mein Villain Banta hu na...To log Janmo tak Yaad Rakhte hai🔥
Maaaaaaaaaaaaassssss nahi box office Khalaaas pic.twitter.com/sFiS26BLY8
— Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) July 10, 2023
Surpassed Pathaan
There hasn't been a better bollywood movie trailer than Pathaan in the last 5-6 years..
but now i must accept #JawanPrevue trailer surpassed pathaan trailer by 10 times 🚀 10/10 trailer pic.twitter.com/AuT7alKgSa
— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) July 10, 2023
Mind Blowing Visuals
#JawanPrevue - A Super Grand Making & Visuals..🔥 Cuts & Action Scenes look Super Stylish..🤩#Anirudh's BGM..💥
Another 1000cr Loading for #ShahRukhKhan ..🎉
An #Atlee Sambavam Loading..🔥 #Jawan pic.twitter.com/Csh3IfSq0D
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 10, 2023
