If one word could be used to describe the Jawan Prevue, it would be banger! Shah Rukh Khan shared the film's trailer on social media, and it took the internet by storm within minutes of release. This is the first glimpse into Jawan and it is filled with wow moments. Every other shot contains action that will have your eyes wide open and jaws on the floor, with a funny little tease at the end too, where SRK is dancing in a metro. Fans are loving the trailer and though they have waited long for this, it was so worth it. Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's Film Is High on Action, Drama and Thrills.

View Reactions to Jawan Prevue:

Worth It

It's Going To Be Huge

#JawanPrevue - shouting from day 1 that Jawan will be bigger than Pathan But this time Atlee will destroy indian cinema With #ShahRukhKhan Jab Mein Villain Banta hu na...To log Janmo tak Yaad Rakhte hai🔥 Maaaaaaaaaaaaassssss nahi box office Khalaaas pic.twitter.com/sFiS26BLY8 — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) July 10, 2023

Surpassed Pathaan

There hasn't been a better bollywood movie trailer than Pathaan in the last 5-6 years.. but now i must accept #JawanPrevue trailer surpassed pathaan trailer by 10 times 🚀 10/10 trailer pic.twitter.com/AuT7alKgSa — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) July 10, 2023

Mind Blowing Visuals

