This might be a sad news for all Shah Rukh Khan's fans, who were early waiting to see King Khan on big screens after Pathaan. Reportedly, SRK's next Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee has been postponed to a later date and will not release on June 2 as planned. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

Jawan Postponed?

Rumours floating that #Jawan might get postponed from its June 2, 2023 release Let's wait for official confirmation! #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/wLgeVtdx9D — BINGED (@Binged_) February 15, 2023

