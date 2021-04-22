Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal will tie the knot soon. Today, the couple had their Mehendi ceremony. Every picture from the event is simply gorgeous. The couple is supposedly getting married on April 26.

Check out the Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's Mehendi ceremony here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Soma Photography (@thestorybox.karansoma)

Some haldi pics too...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Soma Photography (@thestorybox.karansoma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)