Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu called it a wrap on the shoot of their upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha took to Instagram to share a picture with her co-stars to announce the news.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)