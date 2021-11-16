Kaaval is the upcoming Malayalam film written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. Starring Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker in the lead, the makers have shared about the film’s release date. Kaaval is all set to be released in theatres on November 25. While sharing the news, Suresh Gopi writes, “Guarding theaters from 25th November!” The film is produced under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.

Kaaval Release Date

