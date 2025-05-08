Malayalam actor Vinayakan has found himself in legal trouble again after being arrested and taken to Anchalummoodu Police Station. The incident occurred following allegations of disruptive behaviour at a five-star hotel in Thevally, Kollam. According to media reports, the actor - who had been staying at the hotel for several days while shooting for a film - allegedly caused a disturbance during checkout while under the influence of alcohol. The situation escalated further when Vinayakan reportedly clashed with officers at the police station. Authorities have registered a case against the actor under Section 118(a) of the Kerala Police Act. Actor Vinayakan Apologises After Video of Him Hurling Abuses and Exposing Himself in a Drunken State Goes Viral.

Vinayakan Creating a Scene at Police Station

Another Video of Actor Shouting at the Cops

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)