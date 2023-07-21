The big wait to watch Project K Glimpse finally came to an end and it was worth the while. The makers of Project K announced at San Diego Comic-Com that the upcoming film has been titled as Kalki 2898 AD. The first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi fantasy film featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan looked promising. From the visuals, BGM and the avatars of the lead actors, everything about Kalki 2898 AD has been hailed by netizens. In fact, some have even hailed the upcoming flick a blockbuster already. Check out some of the reactions below: Project K is Kalki 2898 AD! First Glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Sci-Fi Fantasy Film Looks Promising (Watch Video).

'Glimpse Into The World Of Nag Ashwin'

Loved #Kalki2898AD Glimpse into the World of #NagAshwin There is so much happening but D heart is at right place ❤️#Prabhas will hopefully deliver an act of a lifetime & I'm totally seated for d Maestro of #KamalHasan sir The rise of Indian cinema ♥️#ProjectK #ProjectKalki pic.twitter.com/9berGmHsB5 — SRK KA WARRIOR🔥🔥🔥 (@don_sunnik) July 21, 2023

Big B

Amitabh as Ashwathama... He and 6 others Chiranjeevi waiting for Bhagwan Vishnu in Ghor Kaliyuga, 10th avatar Kalki... This movie is really exciting...#ProjectK#Prabhas𓃵#Kalki2898AD#ProjectKGlimpse pic.twitter.com/s4ZZusWNkl — T-REX🕉 (@surya_shiv_) July 21, 2023

'Perfect'

Kalki 2898 AD 😍😍😍 Have you watched the #ProjectKGlimpse ? ▶️ https://t.co/SKRsRUeXKE That Visuals 😍 That Bgm 🥁#Prabhas Screen Presence 🥵 Everything is just Perfect 👌 Kudos captain @nagashwin7 Respect 🫡 #ProjectK is #Kalki2898AD now 👀 pic.twitter.com/yNEjuSa30Q — C hai T any A (@cta24041993) July 21, 2023

'Promising'

'Different And Futuristic'

#ProjectK is now #Kalki 2898 AD. Look cool, different and futuristic. #Prabhas looks is more finished in this glimpse. But I am excited to see #AmitabhBachchan as #Ashwatthama (According to some rumors). Villian ke logo ke weapon kafi unrealistic hai. #ProjectKGlimpse pic.twitter.com/iw7p1K7N3q — Lalit Prakash(Cinevilla) (@LalitPr7157) July 21, 2023

LIT

All Hearts For Prabhas

'Queen'

Watch Kalki 2898 AD Glimpse Below:

