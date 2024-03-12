After Thalapathy Vijay's social media post opposing the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification, Kamal Haasan's political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, has also taken a stand against the act. In their recent post on social media, the party highlighted their political and legal opposition to the CAA. They mentioned being the first party to challenge the act in the Supreme Court and raised concerns about the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils who have faced similar hardships. Makkal Needhi Maiam strongly opposes the act, asserting that those who attempt to divide citizens based on religion, language, or caste will face repercussions in the upcoming elections. 'Not Acceptable!' Thalapathy Vijay Denounces Centre's CAA Notification in New Statement, Urges Tamil Nadu Government to Reject Implementation.

What Is CAA?

The government introduced the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, which was passed by Parliament four years ago. Under this law, undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are not Muslims can now become British citizens. This allows individuals who faced persecution in these countries to obtain British citizenship.

Kamal Haasan's Political Party Makkal Needhi Maiam Post

#KamalHaasan #MakkalNeedhiMaiam#MNMAgainstCAA https://t.co/cPCe9ZpKc0 pic.twitter.com/63FDaxUUOM

— Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) March 12, 2024

