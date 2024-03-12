Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Thalapathy Vijay strongly condemned the Narendra Modi-led Central government's decision to finalise the rules for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). He strongly opposed implementing such legislation in a country where social cohesion is valued. Now, Vijay has shared a new statement, urged Tamil Nadu's leaders to block the CAA's enforcement in the state, and appealed to the government to prevent its implementation in the region. CAA Implemented: Modi Government Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

What is CAA?

The government announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, passed by Parliament four years ago. This law allows undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are not Muslim to become Indian citizens. This means that people who faced persecution in these countries could now obtain Indian citizenship.

Thalapathy Vijay's New Statement Against CAA Notification

