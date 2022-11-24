Kamal Haasan was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Chennai on the evening of November 23 with symptoms of mild fever and cold. As per latest reports, Ulaganayagan has been discharged from the hospital and is being advised to take rest for the next couple of days. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Health Update: Actress Admitted to a Hospital in Hyderabad – Reports.

Kamal Haasan Health Condition

#Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan checked into a private hospital last evening due to mild fever and cold in Chennai.. He was discharged this morning and is advised to take rest for couple of days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)