The much-awaited glimpse of Kanguva, starring Suriya, was released at midnight and it turned out to be the perfect treat for fans on the occasion of his birthday. From Suriya’s ferocious looks to the raw and rustic visuals to the background score, a perfect blend of everything that has left fans with ‘goosebumps’. Netizens have hailed director Siva’s upcoming film that showcases Suriya in a never-seen-before avatar. Check out Kanguva glimpse below and what Twitterati has to say. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya Looks Ferocious in This Stunning Promo of Siva's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).
Watch Suriya In Kanguva Glimpse Below:
This Frame
Watching this frame on Loop Mode ! 🥵#KanguvaGlimpse pic.twitter.com/KLJGap6jk2
— HeᎥຮen多erg♦️ (@V_I_P_E_R__) July 22, 2023
'Music'
Particularlyyyyyy...... 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥
Realllyyy addicted to this frammeee.... lyrics........music......voice.......the way suriya did......🔥🔥🔥
Goosebumps......🥵🥵💥💥🔥🔥🔥#HappyBirthdaySuriya #Kanguva #Kanguvaglimpse #Suriya pic.twitter.com/qcXiLoN3oU
— Vishali Kumaran ❤️❤️ (@vishuu_bala) July 22, 2023
Hail The Filmmaker
SIRUTHAI SIVA COOKED IT 💥#Kanguvaglimpse #Kanguva #Suriya pic.twitter.com/0ymmSWkapw
— Bruce Wayne (@srrreeeeeeeee) July 22, 2023
Devi Sri Prasad's Score
Enni days tharuvatha ra intha positivity Dsp midha ❤️#Kanguvaglimpsepic.twitter.com/laYTFgHMKv
— JOEL :-) (@Iam_joelprince) July 22, 2023
Outstanding Glimpse Of Kanguva
Get ready to witness it all... 🔥🥵#Kanguvaglimpse Outstanding 🔥
Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl Nna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z7OP2hpl5p
— Sooraj 🧢 (@Sooraj9847) July 22, 2023
LIT
Otha goosebumps illa gooseflesh da 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Kanguva #HappyBirthdaySuriya #Kanguvaglimpse pic.twitter.com/OUMIeB7AB3
— Maaran Trolls ™ (@Maaran_Trolls) July 22, 2023
'Waiting For The Movie'
Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl bhai 🤗#Kanguva Glimpse super 🔥💥
Waiting for movie and all the best for the movie anna ❤️ #Kanguvaglimpsepic.twitter.com/qs5okzVzaj
— Chitti Kanna (@Fan4Tarak) July 22, 2023
