The much-awaited glimpse of Kanguva, starring Suriya, was released at midnight and it turned out to be the perfect treat for fans on the occasion of his birthday. From Suriya’s ferocious looks to the raw and rustic visuals to the background score, a perfect blend of everything that has left fans with ‘goosebumps’. Netizens have hailed director Siva’s upcoming film that showcases Suriya in a never-seen-before avatar. Check out Kanguva glimpse below and what Twitterati has to say. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya Looks Ferocious in This Stunning Promo of Siva's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Suriya In Kanguva Glimpse Below:

This Frame

'Music'

Hail The Filmmaker

Devi Sri Prasad's Score

Enni days tharuvatha ra intha positivity Dsp midha ❤️#Kanguvaglimpsepic.twitter.com/laYTFgHMKv — JOEL :-) (@Iam_joelprince) July 22, 2023

Outstanding Glimpse Of Kanguva

LIT

'Waiting For The Movie'

Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl bhai 🤗#Kanguva Glimpse super 🔥💥 Waiting for movie and all the best for the movie anna ❤️ #Kanguvaglimpsepic.twitter.com/qs5okzVzaj — Chitti Kanna (@Fan4Tarak) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)