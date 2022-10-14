The Kannada film Kantara has received positive response from critics, audience and many celebs. Dhanush took to Twitter and praised Rishab Shetty’s directorial as ‘mind-blowing’. The thriller produced under Hombale Films’ banner stars Shetty as a Kambala champion. Dhanush tweets, ‘A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film.’ Kantara Official Trailer Out! Featuring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda, the Film Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Dhanush On Kantara

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

