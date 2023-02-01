Veteran actor-comedian Brahmanandam has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Keedaa Cola have shared his first look as Varadha Raju. Director Tharun Bhascker described about the ‘Meme God’s’ character in the film. He mentioned in his tweet, “VaradhaRaju is the mean old grandpa who you’ll have a love-hate relationship with. Stuck to his wheelchair with a disposable urine attachment, the man’s only superpower is sarcasm.” Brahmanandam Birthday: 5 Best Films Of Tollywood’s Comedy King That Are A Must Watch!

Brahmanandam In Keeda Cola

Tharun Bhascker’s Tweet

The OG meme god ? Re-Introducing Mr.Brahmi ! Like never before. — Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam (@TharunBhasckerD) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)