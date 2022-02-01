Brahmanandam, an award-winning actor, is one of the finest gems of Tollywood. He has done more than thousand movies and won audiences hearts by doing comedy roles on the big screen. The Padma Shri winner is regarded as one of the best comedy actors of Telugu Cinema. From his comic timings to epic facial expressions to whistle-worthy dialogues, this legend is just perfect in doing his act. It is his natural talent that has helped him to establish a successful career in the industry. For the unversed, the veteran holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. Brahmanandam Has Been Maintaining Social Distancing Since 2009 and This Viral Video Is Proof.

The legendary actor, Brahmanandam, is considered as an icon by many other comedians in the industry. He had shot to fame for his role in the 1987 film Aha Naa Pellanta for essaying the role of Ara Gundu. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films that all his fans must watch one again.

Dookudu

Padmasri/Singapore Rajeswara Rao/Champak Seth – movie buffs saw him in three different characters in this Mahesh Babu-starrer. He won audiences hearts with his perfect comic timing in the film.

Balupu

We saw him as a guardian who is extremely protective or rather say an overprotective uncle, Crazy Mohan. He played the role film’s lead actress Shruti Haasan’s uncle.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter

It was a thrilling experience to watch the actor as Suzuki Subramanyam. He just had a cameo in this Ram Charan, Arun Vijay, Rakul Preet Singh starrer, but he left everyone amazed with his guest appearance.

Pandaga Chesko

It was a totally different character that we saw him in this Gopichand Malineni directorial. Brahmanandam took the audience by surprise with his character Weekend Venkat Rao.

Achari America Yatra

The audience got to see him in the avatar of an innocent priest named Applacharya. On one hand he tries to handle the blasphemous activities, and on the other hand he tickles audiences’ funny bones with his antics.

These are some of the best films of the legendary actor. Brahmanandam will always be one of the best comedians of Tollywood. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

