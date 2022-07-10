Monsoon is here and so actress Keerthy Suresh has also shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying the rain from her home's balcony. Posing in her night suit with umbrella in her hand, she captioned the post, "Keep calm and enjoy the rain!" Indeed, what a beautiful sight! Keerthy Suresh Takes Her Pet Pooch Nyke on His First Flight; Actress Looks Pretty in White Dress (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)