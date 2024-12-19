After dating for 15 years, actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. The wedding, which saw family, friends, and close industry peers in attendance, blended traditional Tamil Brahmin and Christian wedding rituals. Among the distinguished guests was Thalapathy Vijay, who blessed the couple on their special day. The Baby John actress took to social media to share two pictures of herself and Antony with Vijay, referring to him as their ‘dream icon.’ She captioned the post, “When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir.” Keerthy Suresh-AntonyThattil Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan and Other Celebs Shower Love on the Newlyweds.

Thalapathy Vijay at Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s Wedding

When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir 🤗❤️ With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban#ForTheLoveOfNyke pic.twitter.com/Fpwk2sBVxS — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 18, 2024

