November 6, 2023, marks a momentous occasion for cinephiles as the makers of highly anticipated KH 234 will announce the title today. The title announcement video for the much awaited collaboration between the eminent Kamal Haasan and acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is scheduled for 5 PM today. This film marks their reunion after 35 years. Notably, the musical score for KH 234 is set to be crafted by the maestro AR Rahman. The makers of KH 234 also revealed a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan in a fierce look. KH 234 Teaser: Glimpse of Kamal Haasan’s Film With Mani Ratnam To Be Unveiled on Veteran Actor’s Birthday!

