On the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday, another track from Khiladi is out! Titled as 'Full Kick', the song is perfect dance number. The song sees Teja and Dimple Hayathi dancing like no one's watching them, their energetic moves with the beats are the highlight of the number. The track is crooned by Sagar, Mamta Sharma and lyrics are penned by Shreemani.

Watch The Song Below:

