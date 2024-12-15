L2: Empuraan is the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will also star alongside lead actor Mohanlal. The film will see actor Saikumar reprising his role as Mahesha Varma from the previous blockbuster, Lucifer. Recently, Saikumar, along with his wife, actress Bindu Panicker, attended the success event for the film Bharathanatyam. During the event, when asked by the paparazzi if he believes L2: Empuraan will be a success, he confidently replied in Malayalam, ‘Thakkarkum ennu aanu vishvasam (I believe it will be successful)’. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2025. Final Shot of ‘L2: Empuraan’ Wrapped at Malampuzha Reservoir.

Actor Saikumar About ‘L2: Empuraan’

