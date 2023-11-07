Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran had recently announced first schedule wrap of L2E–Empuraan. Now cinematographer Sujith Vasudev took to Instagram and shared a pic with the team in London. Yes, team Empuraan is in the UK! The photo posted by Sujith showcases the team posing outside the Buckingham Palace. L2E–Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces ‘End of Schedule One’ of Lucifer Sequel Starring Mohanlal.

Team Empuraan In London

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sujithvaassudev)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)