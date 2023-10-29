After enjoying success on the big screen, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to grace the OTT screen with his recently released film, Leo. According to reports, Leo is scheduled to be released on Netflix after setting several records at the box office. As of now, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is set to begin streaming on November 21, an announcement that has sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation. Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Takes On Goons and Hyenas in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action-Packed Blood-Soaked Thriller (Watch Video).

Check LEO OTT Release Date Here:

Rahul Raut's Post (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)