Ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned a year older today. From fans to colleagues, everyone has extended their best wishes to the director on the micro-blogging platform. Writer-director Rathna Kumar also wished Lokesh on his special day and shared pictures, including a glimpse of the LCU-themed birthday cake. For the unversed, Rathna Kumar served as the co-writer for the blockbuster film Leo. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Major Update on Leo 2 Will Surely Leave Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Excited (Watch Viral Video).

Lokesh Kanagaraj Birthday Celebration Pic

Happy Birthday da ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Love you loads @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/pGaqFqRSGQ — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) March 13, 2024

