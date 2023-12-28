Leo, which was released in theatres on October 19 this year, emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023. The film, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, was also the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Now, a video of the film’s director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, sharing update the film’s sequel is going viral on the internet. During an event, the director was asked to provide an update on Leo 2. In response, he stated in Tamil that after wrapping up his prior commitments, which include Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 and Kaithi 2, he will begin working on Leo 2. The production of Leo sequel is reportedly expected to commence in 2025. Narain Confirms Kaithi 2 and a 10-Minute Short Film Connected With Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Actor Calls It the ‘Beginning of LCU’ (Watch Video).

Lokesh Kanagaraj On Leo 2

