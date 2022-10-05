Tamil television actor Lokesh Rajendran is no more. Reportedly, he died by suicide at the age of 34. The deceased was best known for his work as a child artist in popular tele serial Marmadesam or Vidaadhu Karuppu. Also, according to the police, Lokesh, was addicted to alcohol due to family issues. May his soul RIP. Poo Ramu Dies; Veteran Actor Was Seen in Movies Soorarai Pottru, Karnan and Neerparavai.

Lokesh Rajendran Passes Away:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)