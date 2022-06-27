Veteran Tamil actor Poo Ramu passed away on Monday (June 27). Earlier on today morning, he was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. He was well known for appearing in films like Poo, Neerparavai, Peranbu, Karnan and Soorarai Pottru. Thavasi, Renowned Tamil Actor Dies Of Cancer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Senior Tamil Actor #PooRamu passed away.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/onb1FbssE8 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 27, 2022

