Maaran starring Dhanush is one of the most talked-about films currently. The makers of the film have been keeping the fans excited for the film by sharing small updates about it. The latest development is that the first song from the film titled 'Polladha Ulagam' is going to be out on January 26. The announcement was made by the team via an exciting poster of Dhanush in the groove.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)