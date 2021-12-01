The south industry has always come together amid crisis, and the same we can see during devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh. As after Jr NTR, even superstar Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 25 lakh to CMRF as help during the tough time in the state. For the unaware, AP has been receiving heavy rainfall for weeks now resulting in massive floods.

Mahesh Babu:

In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. 🙏@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2021

