With coronavirus mayhem finally calming down, theatres are finally reopening in the country. With this many movie makers are announcing new release dates of their films. Now, today, actor Adivi Sesh took to social media and revealed that his movie Major will be releasing in theatres on May 27. The film was postponed due to the pandemic.

Major Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)