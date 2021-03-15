Today (March 15) marks the birth anniversary of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan's. And so on this occasion, the makers dropped a mini-glimpse into the film that's made on his life. Titled Major, it stars Adivi Sesh as the lead and the teaser of the same will be out on March 28, 2021. Have a look.

Check it Out:

