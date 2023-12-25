As the countdown to the release of Malaikottai Vaaliban narrows to just 30 days, scheduled for January 25, 2024, Mohanlal, the film's star, celebrated Christmas by unveiling a new look. Posted on his official social media handle, the snapshot portrays Mohanlal amidst a group of individuals in a prayer-like setting. While others are adorned in yellow ash, Mohanlal stands out, donning white ash, showcasing his distinct appearance from the film. The image teased fans, adding to the anticipation for this Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial venture. Malaikottai Vaaliban Release Date: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film To Clash With Hrithik Roshan's Fighter On January 25, 2024!

See Malaikottai Vaaliban New Poster Here:

