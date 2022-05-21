Malayalam actor Mohanlal has turned 62 today and on this special occasion his fans have extended him birthday wishes on Twitter with heartwarming notes and throwback pictures. The superstar who is fondly called Lalettan has been showered with lovely posts by fans across the globe. Let’s take a look at some of the birthday shared by Twitterati. Mohanlal Birthday Special: Bharatham, Devaasuram, Manichitrathazhu – 5 Classic Movies By Lalettan From The ’90s That Will Always Remain Fans’ Favourite.

Mohanlal Turns 62

#HBDMohanlal

#HappyBirthdayLalettan

The Complete Actor

Mollywood’s Charming Superstar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)