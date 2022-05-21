Malayalam actor Mohanlal has turned 62 today and on this special occasion his fans have extended him birthday wishes on Twitter with heartwarming notes and throwback pictures. The superstar who is fondly called Lalettan has been showered with lovely posts by fans across the globe. Let’s take a look at some of the birthday shared by Twitterati. Mohanlal Birthday Special: Bharatham, Devaasuram, Manichitrathazhu – 5 Classic Movies By Lalettan From The ’90s That Will Always Remain Fans’ Favourite.

Mohanlal Turns 62

#HBDMohanlal

Birthday Wishes To The Major Pillar Of Mollywood Industry @Mohanlal sir ❣️ We Are Waiting To Witness Many Many Wonderful And Beautiful Films From You. Keep Ruling Lord 🙏❤️ Here's Our CDP To Celebrate 62nd Birthday Of Patriarch Of Mollywood 👑❤️#HBDMohanlal pic.twitter.com/ia4mf9rJ0u — Mohanlal Fans Club (@MohanlalMFC) May 20, 2022

#HappyBirthdayLalettan

Happy Birthday One Of The Finest Actors From Indian Film Industry. Happy Birthday Dearest Lalettaa.#HBDMohanlal pic.twitter.com/WXzvm2AOpJ — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) May 20, 2022

The Complete Actor

Happiee Birthday To Our IDOL, LEGEND , GOD Of Acting And Undisputed Emperor Of Mollywood , @Mohanlal Sir 🤗❤️ Thank You For Making All Of Us Happy With Your Acting. ❤️ Long Live 🐐 #Mohanlal Design : @WCStudiosOffl ❤️#HBDMohanlal pic.twitter.com/jLQDxkk3Ci — Mohanlal Fans Club (@MohanlalMFC) May 20, 2022

Mollywood’s Charming Superstar

Box Office machine... Acting power house... The biggest SUPERSTAR in the history of Mollywood... Happy birthday mister #Lalettan...#HBDMohanlal pic.twitter.com/CTw30yAKhy — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 20, 2022

