Unni Mukundan is popularly known for his works in Malayalam films. As per reports, the actor’s office in Ottapalam, Palakkad district, was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film Meppadiyan. The actor who is playing the lead in the film has also bankrolled the project under his home banner Unni Mukundan Films. The film is slated to be released on January 14.

ED Raids Unni Mukundan’s Office In Ottapalam

The Enforcement Directorate (@dir_ed) on Tuesday raided the office of Malayalam actor #UnniMukundan at Ottapalam in Palakkad district to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film 'Meppadiyan'. pic.twitter.com/CxOgjbLWqP — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 4, 2022

