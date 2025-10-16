Malayalam actress and social media influencer Archana Kavi has married Rick Varghese. The joyous news of their union was confirmed by television host Dhanya Varma on social media. She took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (October 16) and shared first glimpses from Archana and Rick's church ceremony. Sharing a picture of the couple, Dhanya wrote, "And my darling is married! Archana Kavi and Rick Varghese." This marks Archana's second marriage. The actress was previously married to stand-up comedian Abhish Mathew. The couple who tied the knot in 2016 parted ways in 2021. Musician Raghu Dixit CONFIRMS October 2025 Wedding With Grammy-Nominated Singer Varijashree Venugopal.

Archana Kavi Ties the Knot With Rick Varghese – TV Presenter Dhanya Varma Shares First Picture From the Wedding

Archana Kavi, Rick Varghese (Photo Credit: @iamdhanyavarma/ Instagram)

