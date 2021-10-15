The trailer of One Mic Stand Season 2 is out! Right from Karan Johar talking about an incident when he discussed botox for his face with his mom, Faye D'Souza taking a sly dig at TV anchors to Sunny Leone making you LOL with her Mastizaade joke, this one looks engaging. We also get a glimpse of rapper Raftaar and author Chetan Bhagat trying their hands at comedy.

Watch Video:

