Sapan Verma returns for another season of One Mic Stand. Titled The Late Night Stand, the show will follow the same format as the old season. The new mentors on the show would be Atul Khatri, Abish Mathew, Neeti Palta, Samay Raina, Sumukhi Suresh. The celebrity list is yet to be announced.

Take A Look At The Promo Of The Show Below:

