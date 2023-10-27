Malayalam art director and film arts researcher, Sabu Pravadas is no more. The artist died on October 27 due to injuries while receiving medical treatment at the Medical College, following a road accident that took a few days ago. He was also honoured with prestigious Kerala State Film Award for his book on cinema. May his soul RIP. Kazan Khan Dies; Actor Known For His Roles in CID Moosa and Mayamohini Passed Away of Heart Attack - Reports.

RIP Sabu Pravadas:

Malayalam art director Sabu Pravadas passes away following injuries in a road accident https://t.co/oyVK3O35l2 pic.twitter.com/lbOiwamdha — OrbView (@OrbView) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)